Society HCM City extends social distancing for another month Ho Chi Minh City has decided to continue its strict social distancing measures for another month until September 15 given the risk of a resurgence.

Videos Gov’t agrees to buy nearly 20 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine The Vietnamese Government has consented to purchase another nearly 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine BNT 162 by Pfizer.

Society HCM City to offer 1 million meals to COVID-19 hit residents A signing ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 18 to provide 1 million meals worth 25 billion VND (1.08 million USD) for the poor and those hit by COVID-19 pandemic in the southern metropolis in August and September.

Society Nghe An court imprisons man for subversive activities The People’s Court of the central province of Nghe An on August 16 sentenced Tran Huu Duc, a resident in Xuan Lam commune of Nam Dan district, to three years in prison on the charge of “engaging in activities to overthrow the people's administration” in accordance with Clause 3 of Article 109, and Clause 1 of Article 51 of the Penal Code 2015.