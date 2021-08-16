Universities introduce new admission method
Many universities have added another admission method for candidates who are under special consideration for high school graduation this year.
The HCM City University of Economics, for example, has announced the results for students using admission methods that are independent from high school graduation 2021 exam scores.
The school added an admission method for candidates under special consideration for high school graduation in 2021. The new method is based on candidates’ 10th, 11th and 12th grade results and a number of other optional criteria such as international English certificates and prizes from provincial and city competitions, among others.
The HCM City University of Economics has reserved 200 slots for this admission method, 150 of which are for the HCM City campus and 50 for the Vinh Long province branch.
The head of the training department of HCM City University of Economics, Nguyen Khac Quoc Bao, said this was the university’s effort to support students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It does not affect the criteria of other admission methods based on high school graduation exam scores announced earlier.
The HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy has added another full-time university entrance method for students eligible for special consideration for high school graduation in 2021 as well.
Specifically, the school will select students based on their results of the Competency Assessment Exam of Vietnam National University, Hanoi and Vietnam National University, HCM City in 2021, together with their high school results.
The additional enrollment quota under this method will not exceed three per cent of the target for each faculty that was previously allocated by the school.
To create favorable conditions for 12th graders under special consideration for high school graduation this year, Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University also added a method based on candidates’ high school results in five semesters.
Each faculty is expected to add no more than 4 percent of the target. The admission score is the total results of Math, Chemistry and Biology, plus bonus points.
If many candidates have the same total points for admission, the school will consider the average score for Foreign Language in five semesters, the average score in the 12th grade and the average score in Literature in five semesters.
Candidates applying under this new admission method must meet certain conditions, including good “moral score", and average scores of Math, Chemistry and Biology in five semesters of 6.5 and higher. Other rules are applied for Medicine, Pharmacy and Odonto-Stomatology majors.
International University, under the Vietnam National University, HCM City, has allocated 5 to 10 percent of the school’s target for the new admission method, while the HCM City University of Agriculture and Forestry has set aside 150 slots.
The additional admission method aims to support new candidates without affecting the interest of candidates who participated in the previous admission methods, according to many schools./.