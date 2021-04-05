Society E-health declaration compulsory for all air passengers: CAAV All airlines must ensure that their passengers complete electronic health declarations before boarding at all airports nationwide, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Society Children’s Council model makes children’s voices heard The Children’s Council model has helped Hanoi authorities and agencies understand aspirations and needs regarding the development of children, heard a recent event to review the Council’s operation in the city in 2017-2020.

Society PM urges drastic measures to develop Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and localities to take drastic measures to boost the development of the Mekong Delta region.

Society Directory of agencies supporting survivors of gender-based violence, abuse debuts A directory listing organisations and agencies offering support for women and child survivors of gender-based violence and abuse in Vietnam, the first of its kind, has been launched.