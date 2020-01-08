Politics 2019 “Bua Liem Vang” Press Awards to be held on Jan 15 As many as 57 works have been included in the shortlist for the 2019 Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer & Sickle) Press Awards to be held at the Hanoi Opera House on January 15.

Politics Communist Party: 90 years leading Vietnam 15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.

Politics National Assembly Standing Committee to convene 41st session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 41st session will begin in Hanoi on January 9, the NA Office has announced.

Politics Lao leaders hail procuracy cooperation with Vietnam Top Lao leaders on January 7 applauded the effective cooperation between the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam and its Lao counterpart over the past time.