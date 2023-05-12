Business Bac Giang improves quality of investment attraction The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on improving the quality of investment promotion work in the near future, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.

Business Private sector’s engagement needed for Vietnam to promote green growth: Experts The engagement of the private sector in green and sustainable growth is crucial for Vietnam to complete its target of achieving net-zero emission and raising the green economy scale to 300 billion USD in the total national GDP value in 2050, according to experts.