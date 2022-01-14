Updated climate change scenarios, national climate assessment report released
Vehicles wade through the flooded Nguyen Huu Canh street in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The updated climate change scenarios and the national climate assessment report were released at a workshop on January 14 by the Vietnam Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology and Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).
MoNRE Deputy Minister Le Cong Thanh said the new climate change scenarios were built on the basis of statistics updated as of 2020 and the latest data from the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
They provide detailed climate change and sea level rise scenarios as well as flooding risks, even for district-level administrative units, islands, and archipelagos of Vietnam, he noted.
The workshop also launched the national climate assessment report, which is the first to be compiled with the aim of helping managers and people understand more about the features, situation, and levels of climate change.
The report analyses climate change impacts on Vietnam at present and in the future, showing that the country is one of the countries most vulnerable to this global phenomenon. It also assesses Vietnam’s efforts, achievements, and shortcomings in climate change response.
This report will be updated regularly as stipulated in the Law on Hydrology and Meteorology.
The updated climate change scenarios and the national climate assessment report are useful documents for state agencies, research institutes, and scientists to refer to so as to take into account climate change response while making and updating their agencies and localities’ strategies and plans on socio-economic development.
Earlier, the MoNRE launched the climate change and sea level rise scenarios in 2009, 2012, and 2016./.