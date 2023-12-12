Politics Chinese top leader’s Vietnam visit significant: expert The state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping is of significance as it takes place at the time when the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, a Chinese expert has said.

Politics Vietnam hands over Berlin ASEAN Committee chairmanship role to Brunei Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh, Rotating Chairman of the Berlin ASEAN Committee (BAC), on December 11 handed over the chairmanship role to Brunei after the committee’s seventh meeting.

Politics Chinese Party, State leader starts state visit to Vietnam General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on December 12, starting his state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13.

Politics Promoting effective development of Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from December 12 - 13 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong.