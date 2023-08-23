Business Trading floor for land use rights needed in Vietnam The establishment of a land use rights trading floor will help this market operate in an open, transparent, healthy and sustainable manner, said experts.

Business Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre to be established in Binh Duong The establishment of the Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre in the southern province of Binh Duong is expected to become leverage to promote innovation for rapid and sustainable development, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee.

Business UKVFTA stimulates growth in Vietnam’s export-oriented industries The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has had a significant impact on Vietnam’s export-oriented industries, driving growth and opening up new opportunities for both countries, experts have said.

Business Work on Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat airport terminals to begin on August 26 Construction of a passenger terminal at the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai southern province and the third terminal (T3) of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to start on August 26 at a total cost of over 45 trillion VND (1.89 billion USD).