Urbanisation rate to reach at least 45% by 2025
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s urbanisation rate would be at least 45% by 2025 and over 50% by 2030 under an action programme adopted by the Government.
The Government recently issued Resolution No. 148/NQ-CP on the action programme to realise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2022, on urban planning, construction, management and development by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.
The number of urban areas nationwide is set at about 950-1,000 by 2025, and 1,000-1,200 by 2030.
There will be a number of national and regional urban centres that satisfy health, education-training, and culture standards set for an urban area in the top four ASEAN countries.
The average floor area per capita in urban areas will reach at least 28 square metres by 2025 and 32 square metres by 2030.
Broadband internet will cover more than 80% of the uban households by 2025, and target all of them in the next five years.
In terms of economy, urban areas are projected to make up some 75% of the national GDP by 2025 and about 85% by 2030.
By 2045, Vietnam aims to have at least five international urban areas connected with regional and global networks.
The Government has assigned the Ministry of Construction to coordinate with other ministries, agencies and localities to outline a national programme on urban construction, upgrading and development./.