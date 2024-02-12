World Malaysia focuses on economic development, investment in 2024 Malaysia’s focus for this year is economic development and investment promotion and it will bank on its three unique selling points – the multiple languages, cultures, and communal peace – to help draw more investors, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

World Philippines logs 37 deaths from landslide The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines has climbed to 37, an official said on February 11, as rescuers have continued to search for more than 60 people remaining unaccounted for.

World Campaign for Senate election in Cambodia kicks off The campaign for the fifth Senate election in Cambodia kicked off on February 10, with the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) holding a large rally.