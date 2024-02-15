Uruguayan newspaper hails Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy”
The vibrant relations with Latin America have contributed to the successes of Vietnam’s diplomacy last year, according to an article ran by the El Popular (People) e-newspaper, the organ of the Communist Party of Uruguay.
The article highlighted the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Latin American nations, saying it made important, outstanding progress in the year.
It commended the concerted and comprehensive implementation of the foreign policy by Vietnam, which covers all the Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, and demonstrates the country’s “bamboo diplomacy.”
The term “bamboo diplomacy” was coined by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong at a diplomatic conference in 2016 and reiterated at the first national conference on foreign affairs in 2021. At these meetings, the leader likened Vietnam’s foreign policy to bamboo, with strong roots, solid stems, and flexible branches.
The article said Vietnam’s high-ranking leaders made more than 40 visits to neighbouring countries, important partners and traditional friends, and welcomed nearly 50 leaders of foreign countries and international organisations last year.
Such activities contributed to raising the quality of Vietnam’s external affairs and international integration, as well as the country’s position and reputation in the international arena, it noted.
It recalled the visits to Cuba, Argentina and Uruguay by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from April 22-29, 2023, and another to Brazil by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh from September 23-25 in the same year.
Vietnam also welcomed many high-ranking delegations from countries in the region, including those led by President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez; former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet; El Salvador's Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco; and Minister of Policies for Regional Integration of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejía; and Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica Vince Henderson, the article said./.