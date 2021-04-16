US Ambassador honoured with Friendship Order
Outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has been honoured with the “Friendship Order” for his contributions to the development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.
At a ceremony for the ambassador in Hanoi on April 16, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke highly of the coordination of the US Embassy in Vietnam and the ambassador himself in promoting bilateral relations in an effective and sustainable manner, on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions.
Dung affirmed that Vietnam considers the US among its leading partners and hopes to strengthen the comprehensive partnership in bilateral, regional, and international aspects and develop ties in a stable, effective, and pragmatic manner.
In reply, the ambassador expressed his pride in his contribution to the rapid development of the US-Vietnam comprehensive partnership, along with his sentiments towards Vietnam and its people.
He vowed that in any future position, he will spare no effort in fostering bilateral relations, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world./.