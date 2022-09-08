Business Expanding the market share of Vietnamese rice in France Vietnamese rice has been introduced at Carrefour Collagen, a hypermarket operated by French multinational retail and wholesale corporation Carrefour, as part of a programme run by the Vietnam Trade Office in France.

Business Toyota Vietnam launches consulting programme for auto support industry firms Toyota Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Industry on September 7 launched a consulting programme for auto support industry enterprises.

Business Vietnamese firms seek new partners with businesses from RoK’s Chungnam province nterprises from the Republic of Korea’s Chungnam province have introduced high-quality products to Vietnamese partners, including cosmetics and beauty equipment, fruits, nutritional food and beverages, industrial equipment and supplies, in the four-day online trade week held by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi).

Business Irish Food Board to increase exports of agricultural products to Vietnam Ireland sees great potential to provide high-quality dairy products to the Vietnamese market, especially as tariffs will be reduced to zero percent on the first day of next year.