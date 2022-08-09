Business Fisheries businesses face export growth slowdown Enterprises in the fisheries sector are facing an export slowdown after strong shipments in the first months of 2022, which may subsequently affect their growth in the time ahead.

Business Long way to go for Vietnamese durians Vietnamese durians have made a name for themselves as a great-tasting fruit for overseas consumers but still have a long way to go the maintain their position on the international scene, according to insiders.

Business Cuu Long JOC oil production likely to hit 400 million barrels this year Oil exploitation in Block 15.1 by Cuu Long Joint Operating Company (Cuu Long JOC) is likely to reach a new milestone of 400 million barrels in December, the firm has announced.

Business New securities accounts hit near two-year low in July The number of newly-opened securities accounts dropped sharply in July to the lowest in about two years as stock market liquidity hit a monthly low.