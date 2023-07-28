Travel Tourists to Hanoi expect to reach 14.7 million in seven months The number of tourists to Hanoi in the first seven months of this year is expected to reach 14.7 million, an increase of 38.7% compared to the same period in 2022, the municipal Department of Tourism reported.

Travel Bac Lieu’s wind power farm: A must-see destination for sunset lovers Bac Lieu leads the way in the Mekong Delta and around Vietnam in the development of offshore wind power projects. Visitors to the southern land can experience the stunning beauty of its wind power farm at sunset.

Travel Infographic 55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.

Videos Vietnam’s new e-visa policy draws attention of foreign tourists The policy of renewing the e-visa with its duration to 90 days for tourists coming to Vietnam is gradually approaching its effective date of August 15, attracting the attention of the tourism industry both at home and abroad.