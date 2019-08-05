Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has initiated new antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations into utility scale wind towers from Vietnam, along with Canada, Indonesia and the Republic of Korea.The DOC said although there is already an existing AD order on utility scale wind towers from Vietnam, the petition was filed with respect to one company that was excluded from the current order.According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, the merchandise subject these probes are those with subheading HS 7308.20 and 8502.31.The investigations cover the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. Meanwhile, they will determine whether the US’ production sector suffered from losses in the 2016-2018 period.The alleged dumping margins for the Vietnamese merchandise are 39.97 to 65.96 percent, and the alleged subsidy margins are over the minimum level of 1 percent.In 2018, the US’ imports of utility scale wind towers from Vietnam were valued at an estimated 21.4 million USD.The US International Trade Commission is scheduled to make its preliminary injury determinations on or before August 23. The DOC is set to announce its preliminary CVD determinations on October 3 and its preliminary AD determinations on December 17 this year.The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has recommended the Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters concerned closely cooperate with the investigation agencies and keep contact with it to gain positive results.-VNA