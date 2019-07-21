DoS spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus (Source: AFP/VNA)

– The US Department of State on (DoS) has expressed concern over reports that China is hampering other countries’ oil and gas activities in the East Sea, and said its acts threaten regional peace and security, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.DoS spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on July 20 that China’s reclamation and militarisation of disputed outposts in the East Sea, along with other efforts to assert its unlawful East Sea maritime claims, including the use of maritime militia to intimidate, coerce and threaten other nations, undermine the peace and security of the region.By blocking development in the East Sea through coercive means, China prevents ASEAN members from accessing more than 2.5 trillion USD in recoverable energy reserves.These acts by China are interfering in particular with Vietnamese oil and gas exploration and production, she stated. - VNA