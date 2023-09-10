Hanoi (VNA) - US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. arrived in Hanoi on September 10 afternoon, beginning his State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.



President Biden was met at the Noi Bai international airport by member of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc, Chairman of Hanoi People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, and Director of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Viet Dung.



The US President is accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, among others.



President Biden’s visit to Vietnam marks a decade of the comprehensive partnership of Vietnam and the US. It is a continuity of previous visits by US presidents – Bill Clinton in 2000, George W. Bush in 2006, Barack Obama in 2016 and Donald Trump in 2017.



The outstanding outcomes of the Vietnam-US bilateral relationship over the past nearly three decades provide the basis to affirm that the State visit of President Biden to Vietnam will be another significant milestone in the two countries’ joint journey for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development for the region and the world./.