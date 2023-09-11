Politics Party leader welcomes US President An official welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state was held for US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on September 10. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the ceremony.

Politics Can Tho, Singapore seek stronger partnership in various fields Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu recently hosted a reception for Singaporean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Roy Kho, during which the two sides pledged to jointly conduct promotion activities in trade, culture, education, health care and tourism.

Politics US President arrives in Hanoi, starting State visit to Vietnam US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. arrived in Hanoi on September 10 afternoon, beginning his State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.