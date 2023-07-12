Business 5 billion USD package for social housing development sees first disbursements A 120 trillion VND (5.08 billion USD) package in preferential lending rates for social housing developments started to see first disbursement, a positive signal after the development of affordable homes had been in stagnation partly due to a shortage of capital for several years.

Business Binh Duong province arranges train carrying exports to China Secretary of the Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi has applauded the provincial People's Committee's efforts to coordinate relevant agencies to prepare for a train, slated to depart in September, carrying local products from Song Than station in Di An city to Dong Dang station in Lang Son province for export to China.

Business Ministry issues conclusion on EVN’s electricity supply The Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 12 issued a conclusion on the management and operation of electrict supply of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and relevant units.

Videos Railway sector’s revenue up 17% in H1 The railway sector reported its total revenue topped over 156 million USD in the first six months of this year, up 17% year-on-year.