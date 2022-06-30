US supports law enforcement training for Vietnamese forest rangers
The Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with the United States Forest Service (USFS), held a workshop on building a law enforcement curriculum for forest rangers in Vietnam on June 30 in the central province of Khanh Hoa.
Speaking at the workshop, Nguyen Quoc Hieu, Deputy Director of the Forest Protection Department, said that the event is an important demonstration of progress in cooperation between the department and the USFS to jointly develop a standardised training programme in law enforcement for Vietnamese rangers.
Cooperation focuses on the building of professional training plans, programmes and documents, capacity training, and training courses to guide the implementation of legislation in the forestry sector.
According to the department, in April 2019 in Washington D.C, the US Department of Agriculture and the Vietnam Administration of Forestry signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the sector, in which forest ranger training, policy advocacy, prevention of illegal logging, wildlife hunting, illegal exploitation and trading of forest products are all important cooperation contents.
At the workshop, delegates discussed many issues, including how to improve the lives of forest rangers, opening training courses, using software in forest protection enforcement, knowledge and skills in judicial assessment, investigations and handling of violations in the forestry sector.
Karyl Yeston, a USFS expert, shared the US’s experience in law enforcement. She stressed the importance of specialised training in the field of conservation investigation and enforcement./.