Business Ha Long eyes over-20-percent annual growth in cashless payments Ha Long city is hoping for an average annual growth rate of 20 - 25 percent in the number and value of cashless payments by 2025.

Business Provinces turn to e-commerce to sell agricultural produce To help sell agricultural products, many localities are working to establish linkages between businesses in the supply chain and turning their focus to e-commerce platforms.

Business Big M&A deals forecast in banking industry in 2022 Vietnam’s merger and acquisitions (M&A) market in 2022 is forecast to include big deals worth billions of dollars in the banking industry.