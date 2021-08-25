US Vice President begins Vietnam visit
US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Hanoi on August 24 night, beginning her visit to Vietnam from August 24-26 at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.
-
The special plane carrying US Vice President Kamala Harris lands at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA)
-
US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Hanoi on August 24 night, kicking off her visit to Vietnam from August 24-26 at the invitation of Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA)
-
US Vice President Kamal Harris at the Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi. (Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA)
-
US Vice President Kamal Harris at the Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi. (Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA)
-
US Vice President Kamal Harris leaves Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA)