Politics Top legislator calls for AIPA’s cooperation in COVID-19 response National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue called for the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)'s solidarity and common responsibility in cooperating and sharing experience, especially the application of science, technology, to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, while addressing the 42nd AIPA General Assembly via videoconference on August 23.

Politics Remarks by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at 42nd AIPA General Assembly Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue on August 23 delivered a speech at the first plenary session of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) via videoconference.

Politics Senior military officials pay tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap A delegation of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on August 23 offered incense to late General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of his 110th birthday (August 25).

Politics Vietnamese Embassy in Russia steps up ‘vaccine diplomacy’ The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has been making active moves to boost “vaccine diplomacy” to assist the battle against COVID-19 in the homeland, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi said.