US Vice President to visit Vietnam on August 24 - 26
Vice President of the US Kamala Harris is going to pay a visit to Vietnam from August 24 to 26 at the invitation of her Vietnamese counterpart Vo Thi Anh Xuan.
The information was released by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 23.
At a regular press conference on August 19, Deputy Spokeswoman of the ministry Pham Thu Hang said visits by senior leaders and delegation exchanges at all levels between Vietnam and the US are all aimed at further intensifying the countries’ comprehensive partnership, for the sake of the two peoples and for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development./.