Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc speaks at the online discussion (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C (VNA) – Chief Operating Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) David Marchick has stressed that DFC wants to play an active role in the development of Southeast Asia, with a big priority to the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS).



He made the statement during an online discussion with Ambassadors of ASEAN member states in Washington D.C. including Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc, together with Indo-Pacific Coordinator of the US National Security Council Kurt Campbell and Director of the ASEAN-US Business Council Alex Feldman.



DFC will pay attention to climate change, sustainable development, investment in green energy projects and support for Southeast Asia in handling COVID-19 pandemic via strengthening medical system and distributing vaccines, he said.



He added that DFC will also assist small and medium-sized enterprises in the fields of agriculture and education while working with partners such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and Taiwan (China) to improve the efficiency of projects.

According to him, potential of cooperation between DFC and Vietnam remains huge.



Campbell, for his part, highlighted the importance of ASEAN in the US’s polices and the need to enhance linkage between ASEAN ambassadors and the US Government’s organs. He expressed his hope for an early meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his ASEAN counterparts to talk bilateral cooperation areas in the near future.

Vietnamese Ambassador Ngoc hailed the US’s efforts to promote energy development and facilitate trade and medical assistance for Southeast Asia.



On the occasion, he suggested the US Government continue helping countries in Southeast Asia and the GMS develop a sustainable supply chain, improve digital trade capacity and attract investment in high-quality infrastructure such as Long Thanh international airport in Vietnam, renewable energy and liquefied natural gas.



He wished that the US would assist ASEAN member states in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, stepping up investment in the form of public-private partnership, and approving US-ASEAN cooperation frameworks./.