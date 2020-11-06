Society 2020 action month for gender equality underway The 2020 national action month for gender equality and the prevention and control of violence against women and girls was launched in the northern city of Hai Phong on November 6.

Society Vietnam presents face masks to Laos Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung, on behalf of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, handed over 30,000 face masks to Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, on November 6.

Society “Young ambassador” project launched A project to train 50 students at higher education institutions nationwide to become environmental ambassadors was launched at a ceremony at the Hanoi National University (HNU) on November 6.

Society HCM City among cheapest places for US expats: Business Insider Business Insider, an American financial and business news website, has published an article on the 10 cheapest places for US expats living abroad, with Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City topping the list.