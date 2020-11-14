Politics ASEAN enhances cooperation with partners The 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit between ASEAN and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea was held online on November 14 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

ASEAN Thailand proposes areas of ASEAN’s cooperation with external partners Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha suggested several areas of ASEAN’s cooperation with the US, Australia, and New Zealand at online summits on November 14.

ASEAN New Zealand reaffirms commitment to enhancing partnership with ASEAN New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on November 14 reaffirmed the important role of and commitment to strengthening her country’s partnership with ASEAN.

ASEAN Leaders recognise Vietnam’s remarkable leadership as ASEAN Chair: Cambodian ministry ASEAN leaders commended the remarkable leadership of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in steering the bloc’s priorities in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release issued by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on late November 13.