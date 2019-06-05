At the ceremony marking the US’s 243rd Independence Day on June 5 (Photo: VNA)

The Consulate General of the US in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a ceremony marking its country’s 243rd Independence Day on June 5.Addressing the event, Tran Vinh Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee expressed his belief that with efforts made by both sides, the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership will continue growing, meeting the expectations of their people.He asserted that as the country’s economic, cultural, scientific and technological hub, HCM City has always worked together with the US in many cooperative activities.Trade between the two sides reached 8.2 billion USD in 2018.The US is the fourth biggest importer of HCM City’s products and ranks 10th among 106 countries and territories investing in the city with nearly 400 projects capitalizing at nearly 1 billion USD.HCM City has established a sound cooperation in education with the US, Tuyen said.US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink said the Vietnam-US relations are at their peak in history, as evidenced by Vietnam’s successful organization of the US-DPRK Summit in Hanoi in February 2019 and the two trips to Vietnam by the US President.The relations have been reinforced via US aircraft carriers’ visits to Vietnam in 2018, cooperation in treating Agent Orange/Dioxin in Bien Hoa airport, and assistance to Vietnam in UN peacekeeping activities, he said.The people-to-people ties have been boosted with over 30,000 Vietnamese students pursuing study in the US.-VNA