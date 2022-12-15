Politics PM receives President of Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President of the Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance (BVA) Andries Gryffroy on December 15 as part of his official visit to Belgium.

Politics Ministry takes note of visa problems faced by foreigners The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken note of problems and difficulties faced by foreigners when applying for visas to enter Vietnam, said deputy spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on December 15.

Politics Vietnam, Laos boost cooperation in training political officers Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics at the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Lt. Gen. Trinh Van Quyet received a delegation of the School of Political Theory of the Lao People's Army (LPA) led by its political commissar Major Gen. Khamhay Saphangneua in Hanoi on December 15.

Politics PM meets foreign leaders, partners in Brussels Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with foreign leaders and partners on the sidelines of the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on December 14 (local time).