A child receives a vaccination at a health centre in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) - The percentage of fully vaccinated children under the expanded national vaccination programme in Ho Chi Minh City has reached 95.2 percent so far this year, according to the Centre for Disease Control in the city.

In HCM City, a total of 113,000 children must be vaccinated under the national vaccination programme.



District 8 recorded the lowest vaccination coverage at 86.1 percent, followed by other districts such as Tan Binh, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, 10, 11, and 12.

These districts are unlikely to meet the target of vaccination coverage this year, according to Le Hong Nga, head of the centre’s infectious diseases department.

Some parents failed to have their children fully vaccinated due to a lack of information or their children’s illness, Nga said at a meeting last week in HCM City.

“Every child in HCM City must receive vaccinations as scheduled,” said Nguyen Huu Hung, deputy director of the city’s Department of Health.

Hung ordered health facilities in districts to provide parents adequate information on the vaccination programme and schedule.

A total of 495 health facilities in HCM City offer vaccination services, including 104 private facilities. /.