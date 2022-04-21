Health PM askes for efforts to complete COVID-19 vaccination for children Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked for stronger efforts to import COVID-19 vaccines to complete the target of giving second shots to children aged from 12-18 years old within April and children from 5 to under 12 years old within the second quarter of this year, enabling them to go to school safely.

Videos Detailed entry requirements for international visitors to Vietnam The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a document on its plan to reopen the tourism sector in the new normal.

Health COVID-19: new cases on April 19 number 13,500 A total 13,500 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 18 to 4pm April 19, according to the Ministry of Health.