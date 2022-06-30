Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 30.

Politics NA Chairman attends Vietnam-UK high-level forum on economy, trade National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the Vietnam-UK high-level forum on economy and trade in London on June 29 (local time), as part of the leader’s ongoing visit to the UK.

Politics National conference reviews 10-year corruption fight The Politburo held a national conference in Hanoi on June 30 to review the fight against corruption and negative phenomena during 2012 - 2022 and identify orientations for the work in the time ahead.

Politics Bac Giang incorporates following Ho Chi Minh example with political, Party building tasks The northern province of Bac Giang will incorporate the study and following the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh in the implementation of political tasks and the building of the Party and the political system, according to a provincial official.