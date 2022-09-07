At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) - The scientific and educational organisation “Meeting Vietnam” presented 126 Vallet scholarships worth 1.9 billion VND (80,750 USD) in total to outstanding students in the central province of Nghe An on September 7.



Established in 2001, the organisation’s Vallet Scholarship Fund is sponsored by Professor Odon Vallet from France’s Sorbonne University. Over the past two decades, it has granted scholarships to more than 50,000 outstanding students in Vietnam.



The organisation has presented more than 3,000 Vallet scholarships to students in Nghe An province alone.



This year, 2,100 Vallet scholarships, with value exceeding 36 billion VND, are set to be presented to Vietnamese pupils and students across the nation.



Speaking at the ceremony held at Vinh University, Nguyen Nhu Khoi, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, thanked Profesor Odon Vallet and members of the Vallet Scholarship Fund Coordination Board, affirming that the scholarships have been a great support for students on their journey of study and scientific research./.