Van Hoi lagoon: a sight not to miss
The immense scenery of water with majestic mountains turns Van Hoi lagoon into a miniature of Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)
The charming scenery of Van Hoi lagoon attracts visitors from far and wide (Photo: VNA)
Van Hoi Lagoon is a place with up to 410 ha of surface water with over 40 islands of various sizes (Photo: VNA)
Visitors often call the place “Tea island” as there are many ancient tea trees here (Photo: VNA)
Van Hoi lagoon wilderness attracts visitors (Photo: VNA)
Visitors are curious about the life of locals here on the lagoon (Photo: VNA)
Many parents also take their children to Van Hoi lagoon to experience the wilderness (Photo: VNA)
City dwellers take huge interest in the Van Hoi lagoon (Photo: VNA)
For urban children being in a untouched nature is a strange and interesting experience (Photo:VNA)
Locals in Van Hoi lagoon still have to rely on large battery for daily life (Photo: VNA)
The lagoon is home to many native birds migrating to the islands. (Photo: VNA)
Children spend time enjoying fresh air here (Photo: VNA)
Visitors enjoy lunch with local specialties (Photo: VNA)