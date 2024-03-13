Business Revised Land Law expected to help draw investments from OVs The revised Land Law, recently passed by the National Assembly, is expected to attract capital from overseas Vietnamese (OV) across the world, said Chief of the Office of the Vietnam-Japan Business Association (VJBA) Dang Thai Minh.

Business Vietnam's export recovery gains momentum Vietnam’s exports have been on a path of recovery since the beginning of the year.

Business Syndicated lending proposed to reduce impacts of loan limit policy A new regulation on reducing the loan limit under the amended Law on Credit Institutions will adversely affect capital supply for enterprises so commercial banks should cooperate in providing syndicated loans for businesses, experts said.