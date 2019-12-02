Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam maintains 2nd position Vietnam maintained the second spot in the medal tally of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) at the Philippines as of December 2, with kurash being the country’s goldmine.

Culture - Sports AFF lauds Vietnam’s goal in victory over Indonesia Vietnam showed their pedigree and quality to win their first gold medal in men’s football in the victory over Indonesia on December 1 at the ongoing 30th Southern Asian Games (SEA Games 30), said the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).