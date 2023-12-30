Business Stock market development strategy approved Vietnam’s stock market is set to grow in a stable, safe, healthy, effective and sustainable fashion under a freshly-approved strategy.

Business Vietnam among countries with high economic growth rates: foreign media 2023 continues to be a tough year for the world economy as COVID-19 pandemic has still taken heavy tolls while a series of new challenges have emerged, including geopolitical conflicts, tight monetary policies in major economies and world economic slowdown.

Business PM requests measures to meet payment, cash needs during New Year celebrations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 29 asked the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the Minister of Finance and the General Director of Vietnam State Treasury to deploy measures to meet payment and cash demands of individuals and firms at year-end, during the coming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.