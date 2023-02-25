Nguyen Bao Hoang (R) (Photo: VBF)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Vietnam Basketball Federation (VBF) Nguyen Bao Hoang has been elected as President of the Southeast Asian Basketball Federation (SEABA) for the 2023-2027 term.

This is good news for Vietnamese basketball as the country’s sports are increasingly integrating with international sports in all aspects.

Director of the International Basketball Federation – Asia region (FIBA Asia), Hagop Khajirian, expressed his belief to the new SEABA Standing Committee.

They are elite members of the association who have foresight and enthusiasm to develop basketball in each country as well as in Southeast Asia, he said at the meeting on February 22.

Hoang commented that Southeast Asian basketball has made positive changes in recent years.

“I believe that we can enter major regional and world-class tournaments with remarkable achievements,” said the new SEABA President.



As the head of SEABA for the term 2023-2027, Hoang is expected to strongly promote Vietnamese basketball in the coming time.



Local teams and players will have more opportunities to play in regional tournaments.

From there, Vietnamese basketball will be developed and put its name on the basketball map, he added./.