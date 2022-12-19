Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,645 VND/USD on December 19, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 16).

Videos Vietnam, RoK cooperate to develop smart farming Vietnam was the first country selected by the Republic of Korea (RoK) to implement its strategy of supporting countries that are improving their agricultural production.

Business Vietnam, Cambodia look to foster trade, investment partnership Local management officials and representatives of the business communities of Vietnam and Cambodia joined a Vietnam-Cambodia trade and investment promotion conference in Phnom Penh on December 17.