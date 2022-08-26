VFF Committee of HCM City enhances coordination in Overseas Vietnamese affairs
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will enhance coordination with the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs in carrying out tasks related to OVs under their joint working programme for 2020-2024 period.
Vice Chairman of the VFF Committee of HCM City Ngo Thanh Son (standing) speaks at the conference on August 26. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will enhance coordination with the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs in carrying out tasks related to OVs under their joint working programme for 2020-2024 period.
The two sides affirmed their commitment at a conference on August 26 reviewing the two-year implementation of the programme.
Vice Chairman of the VFF Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son reiterated the need to raise the awareness of agencies, organisations and the public about the importance of OV mobilisation work.
In the next three years, the two sides will jointly promote activities to attract resources of the OV community, especially young people, for national development, while assisting with the settlement of problems during the enforcement of OV-related State policies and law.
The sides also agreed to diversify activities to support OVs in preserving the mother tongue and traditional culture.
Besides, they will continue to work together to organise delegations to visit, present gifts and provide free health checks and medical treatment to OV communities in Laos and Cambodia.
During 2020-2022, the two sides coordinated to promote the popularisation of Vietnam’s policies and laws among OV communities. They have researched and advised the municipal administrations in revising OV-related policies and procedures, helping cement the bonds between the OVs and the motherland.
There are more than 2 million OVs with connections with HCM City, and about half of families in the city have relatives living overseas./.