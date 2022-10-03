Society Helicopter brings injured fisherman ashore for treatment A man severely injured in an accident on board a fishing ship was brought ashore for treatment from Truong Sa township, the island district of Truong Sa off the coast of south-central Khanh Hoa province, on October 2.

Society FTU wins many prizes at Social Business Creation competition Vietnam’s Foreign Trade University (FTU) has won the Emerging Change Agent award for the second consecutive year at the Social Business Creation (SBC) competition.

Society Relief handed to storm victims in Quang Ngai President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa visited and handed relief to victims hit by the recent storm in Binh Son district, the central province of Quang Ngai.