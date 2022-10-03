VFF offers condolences over football tragedy in Indonesia
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) offered condolences to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) over a tragedy that left hundreds of people dead and injured at Kanjuruhan Stadium on October 1.
Acting President of VFF Tran Quoc Tuan also extended his condolences to PSSI, top leaders of Indonesian football, as well as families of the victims in the tragic incident.
This is a great pain for Indonesian football in particular and the world football in general, he said.
The stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium has killed at least 125 people and injured more than 320 after police used tear gas in an attempt to disperse agitated supporters of the losing team who had invaded the pitch after the final whistle in Malang, East Java./.