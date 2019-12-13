VFF President extends Christmas greetings in Dak Lak
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man visited the Buon Ma Thuot diocese and the Representative Board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Evangelical Churches (Southern) in Dak Lak province on December 13 to extend Christmas greetings.
VFF President Tran Thanh Man (first from right) in Dak Lak (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man visited the Bishop Office of Buon Ma Thuot diocese and the Representative Board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Evangelical Churches (Southern) in Dak Lak province on December 13 to extend Christmas greetings.
Meeting with Bishop of Buon Ma Thuot diocese Nguyen Van Ban and the representative board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Evangelical Churches (Southern) in Dak Lak, the VFF President wished all Christians in the diocese good health and a happy Christmas.
He highlighted the country’s achievements in all fields in 2019, and affirmed the great contributions of Christian dignitaries and followers to those achievements.
The VFF leader shared the joy with Bishop Nguyen Van Ban over the positive developments in the relations between Vietnam and the Vatican in the recent past, including various visits of Vietnamese Party, State and VFF leaders to the Holy See and meetings with the Pope.
He recalled Pope Francis’s message to Vietnamese Catholics that Vietnamese Catholics should be good citizens and patriots, and should accompany the nation in building a prosperous and happy country.
Man expressed his belief that Bishop Nguyen Van Ban, with his prestige and responsibility, will continue to encourage Catholic dignitaries and followers in the diocese to join charity activities, patriotic movements and campaigns launched by the VFF, thus contributing to the national construction and solidarity bloc.
Bishop Nguyen Van Ban thanked the Party, State, the VFF and authorities for their care and promised to continue to mobilise Catholics to follow the Party’s policies, the State’s laws and patriotic movements, making contributions to national and local development.
On behalf of the Representative Board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Evangelical Churches (Southern) in Dak Lak, Priest Huynh Cuong affirmed that the Protestant church and followers will always accompany the nation and further contribute to national construction and defence./.
Meeting with Bishop of Buon Ma Thuot diocese Nguyen Van Ban and the representative board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Evangelical Churches (Southern) in Dak Lak, the VFF President wished all Christians in the diocese good health and a happy Christmas.
He highlighted the country’s achievements in all fields in 2019, and affirmed the great contributions of Christian dignitaries and followers to those achievements.
The VFF leader shared the joy with Bishop Nguyen Van Ban over the positive developments in the relations between Vietnam and the Vatican in the recent past, including various visits of Vietnamese Party, State and VFF leaders to the Holy See and meetings with the Pope.
He recalled Pope Francis’s message to Vietnamese Catholics that Vietnamese Catholics should be good citizens and patriots, and should accompany the nation in building a prosperous and happy country.
Man expressed his belief that Bishop Nguyen Van Ban, with his prestige and responsibility, will continue to encourage Catholic dignitaries and followers in the diocese to join charity activities, patriotic movements and campaigns launched by the VFF, thus contributing to the national construction and solidarity bloc.
Bishop Nguyen Van Ban thanked the Party, State, the VFF and authorities for their care and promised to continue to mobilise Catholics to follow the Party’s policies, the State’s laws and patriotic movements, making contributions to national and local development.
On behalf of the Representative Board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Evangelical Churches (Southern) in Dak Lak, Priest Huynh Cuong affirmed that the Protestant church and followers will always accompany the nation and further contribute to national construction and defence./.