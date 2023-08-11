Illustrative image (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of activities are taking place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi’s outlying district of Son Tay throughout August to introduce the culture, customs and traditions of ethnic groups to visitors, as part of celebrations for the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19).

The activities involve the participation of over 100 members from 15 ethnic groups who are living at the village.

The Kho Mu community in Huoi Mot commune (Song Ma district of Son La province) will re-enact their traditional new home ceremony, and ethnic residents in the northern region will showcase their traditional brocade weaving and handicraft skills.

There will also be music and traditional dance shows staged by ethnic groups from the northern region.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

On weekends, artisans at the village will provide detailed introductions about various traditional folk games and perform ethnic musical instruments. Visitors will have the opportunity to directly experience activities such as blowing the "Dinh Nam" instrument, singing "Ay ray," playing the "Chapi" and "dan đa" instruments, singing songs about the Central Highlands, and playing folk games.

Children could learn about the culinary culture and enjoy distinctive dishes of ethnic groups while adults could participate in tea picking, weaving fabric, crafting musical instruments, making handicraft items, brewing wine and processing herbal remedies.

In the first half of this year, about 320,000 visitors came to the village./.

VNA