The scene of a tire blowout accident on Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong expressway (Photo: sggp)

HCM City (VNA) – Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh died in a traffic accident on March 29 morning on the HCM City–Trung Luong Expressway, according Huynh Minh Phuc, Director of the Health Department of Long An province.



At around 7:45 am, Binh was travelling to Ben Tre to attend a ceremony to kick off construction of Rạch Mieu 2 bridge when the vehicle suffered a tire blowout in Long An province’s Ben Luc district, crashing into a concrete traffic barrier before turning on its side. On the car, there were the driver and another person who were injured.



Binh was admitted to the Long An General Hospital, but his heart had stopped before he arrived. Despite doctors’ best efforts, he passed away.



At 11:30 am, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, and other city officials came to the hospital to bring his body back to the city for funeral.



Le Hoa Binh, born in 1970 in the central province of Quang Ngai, was appointed as Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee for 2021-26 by the municipal People’s Council in late 2020. He was assigned to be responsible for urban planning./.