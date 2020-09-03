

Vinh Long (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attended a ceremony inaugurating Phan Van Dang secondary and high school in Tan An Luong commune, Vung Liem district, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on September 3.



Covering a total area of over 17,600 sq.m, the school has 24 classrooms built at a total cost of nearly 56 billion VND (2 million USD). It is capable of serving over 1,200 students.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh said the school is named after a loyal communist soldier, a talented and prestigious leader of the Party, State and people and an outstanding native of Vinh Long. Throughout over six decades of revolutionary career, he left deep impression during two resistance wars against French colonialists and American imperialists as well as the national construction and development cause.



She also called on students to uphold the local tradition of keen learning.



On the occasion, Vice President Thinh presented 50 scholarships sourced from the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, each worth 1 million VND to outstanding students living in need, and 30 bicycles to poor local students./.