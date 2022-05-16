Vice President hosts tea party for visiting Greek President
Visiting President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou toured the Temple of Literature in Hanoi and attended a tea party hosted by Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan on May 16.
Sakellaropoulou is paying an official visit to Vietnam from May 15 to 19 at the invitation of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
At the tea party, the Vietnamese Vice President welcomed the positive results of talks between the two presidents, expressing her belief that the visit by Sakellaropoulou will promote Vietnam-Greece cooperation in a practical and intensive manner.
Xuan thanked the Greek President for her the warm sentiments to a high-ranking delegation from Vietnam during an official visit to the European nation last November, as well as for presenting 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam.
She said that Vietnam and Greece share similarities in culture and history and hoped that the visit to the Temple of Literature helped the Greek President understand more about the country and people of Vietnam.
In reply, Sakellaropoulou thanked Xuan for arranging the tea party and informed her host that during her talks with President Phuc, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern. They underscored that despite geographical distance, the countries shared numerous common values and approaches.
Taking place in the context that the traditional friendship is developing fruitfully, the visit is expected to contribute to consolidating political trust and deepening multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries./.