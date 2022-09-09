Society Programme helps boost Cambodia – Vietnam tourism cooperation The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism hosted a programme themed “Cambodia Night” in the framework of the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) on September 8 to promote its tourism connection with Vietnam.

Society More funding sent to Cuba to address oil facility fire The Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association on September 8 handed over cash donations worth 392 million VND (16,600 USD) to the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi to address the aftermaths of the recent oil storage facility fire in Matanzas.

Society Establishment of Vietnamese language faculty in Cambodia helps boost bilateral ties: official A Vietnamese language faculty will be opened at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet said on September 8.

Society Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad launched A ceremony was held on September 8 in Hanoi to launch the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad (September 8).