Vice President joins ethnic minority students at mid-autumn festival
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined students of an ethnic minority boarding school in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai at a mid-autumn festival on September 8 night.
Xuan, who is also Chairwoman of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) Sponsorship Council, presented gifts worth 400 million VND (16,983 USD) to disadvantaged children in the province, and 20 scholarships to students of the Van Yen district ethnic minority boarding school.
The fund also presented 100 scholarships and 30 bikes to the students. Gifts from the Association for the Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans were also handed to 50 local students.
The school accommodates 300 students, all ethnic minorities, from 11 remote and extremely underprivileged communes of Van Yen district, and Hong Ca and Luong Thinh communes of Tran Yen district.
On the occasion of the new school year 2022-2023, agencies in VanYen earmarked nearly 300 million VND to support over 700 students.
Meanwhile, over 2,600 local children have received gifts worth nearly 1 billion VND from different sources to celebrate the festival./.