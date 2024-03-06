Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and female foreign ambassadors and chief representatives from international organisations in Vietnam visit Dong Ky temple in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Female foreign ambassadors and chief representatives from international organisations in Vietnam experience the making of Dong Ho paintings in Dong Ky village, Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

– Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a meeting in the northern province of Bac Ninh on March 6 with female foreign ambassadors and chief representatives from international organisations in Vietnam on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8).Addressing the meeting, Xuan extended greetings to the ambassadors and representatives. She said that during the different periods of national construction and defence of Vietnam, women played a crucial role with great dedication.She highlighted the Party and State’s efforts to complete and implement policies to narrow down gender gaps and create favourable conditions and opportunities for the promotion of gender equality in all aspects of the social life.With over 50 million and accounting for more than 50% of the country’s population, Vietnamese women have continued to play an important role in the process of national renewal and international integration, she said.The Vice President took this occasion to thank the ambassadors and representatives for their warm sentiments and contributions to Vietnam and its people, as well as their efforts to join hands with Vietnam in overcoming difficulties and gaining important achievements in all areas with many outstanding successes in 2023, and their contributions to promote the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and countries and international organisations.She expressed her hope that the ambassadors and representatives will continue to accompany, cooperate with, and support Vietnam in securing rapid and sustainable socio-economic recovery, successfully implementing reform and international integration, and actively contributing to the common goals of the UN, including those in gender equality.On behalf of the ambassadors and representatives, Ambassador of Timor Leste Maria Olandina Isabel Caeiro Alves described Vietnam as a successful model in the world in promoting gender equality following the UN's sustainable development goals.Vietnam has issued many policies to ensure the rights, enhance the position, and promote the role of women, she said, noting that Vietnamese women have been present in all sectors of the economy and actively contributed to the country's development.During their stay in Bac Ninh, the participants toured the relic site of Dong Ky temple, common house and pagoda, experienced the making of Dong Ho paintings, and enjoyed Quan ho (love duet) singing – a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage of humanity./.