An Giang, (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was the first to cast her vote at the voting unit No.3 in My Xuyen district, Long Xuyen city (the southern province of An Giang) on May 23 morning, in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure.



More than 1.6 million voters in An Giang are going to the polls on May 23 to elect nine deputies to the 15th NA, 62 to the provincial People’s Council, 377 to district-level People’s Councils and 4,099 to communal-level People’s Councils.



Stringent pandemic prevention measures are applied at all polling stations. In particular, temporary quarantine areas are set up and local medical workers are trained in how to respond in case suspected infections of COVID-19 are detected during the voting process.



On May 23, nearly 69.2 million voters nationwide will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA, nearly 4,000 to provincial-level People’s Councils, almost 23,000 to district-level People’s Councils, and over 240,000 to communal-level People’s Councils./.

