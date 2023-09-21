Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) and Crown Prince Akishino (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said the visit of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will be an milestone that contributes to enhancing understanding and the bond between the people of both countries, during a meeting with the royal couple in Hanoi on September 21 right after the welcome ceremony for them.

She thanked the Imperial House, Government and people of Japan for providing support for Vietnam's national construction and socio-economic development, as well as the care they give to nearly 500,000 Vietnamese in Japan.



The Vice President reiterated the wish to further elevate the bilateral friendship and cooperation in line with the aspirations and interests of the two nations’ people.

She shared the understanding on the importance of educational, cultural and local cooperation to promoting exchanges and understanding between the people of both countries, and expressed a hope that Japan will continue supporting Vietnam's socio-economic development, propelling cooperation across the board, and expanding into such new areas as digital transformation, green growth, energy and food security.

Crown Prince Akishino stressed that Vietnam is a close and reliable partner of Japan.

Hailing the Vietnamese community’s contributions to Japan’s socio-economic development, he said he hopes to see more Japanese people study the Vietnamese language.

According to him, more cultural exchange festivals in both countries enable their people to raise understanding and close relationships. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue working towards fostering the friendly cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.

Crown Princess Kiko, for her part, wished to step up collaboration and share experience with Vietnam in tuberculosis prevention and control, women's exchanges, education and health care.

President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and the royal couple visit the President Ho Chi Minh relic site (Photo: VNA)

Vice President Xuan took the occasion to convey her regards to Emperor Naruhito and the Empress, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, and all members of the Japanese royal family.

Following the meeting, the Vice President hosted a banquet in honour of the Japanese royal guests./.