Vice President welcomes US Vice President
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception for US Vice President Kamala Haris who is on a three-day visit to Vietnam at the Presidential Palace on August 25.
-
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan receives US Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo: VNA)
-
US Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Vietnam from August 24-26 at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)
-
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and US Vice President Kamala Harris at the reception. (Photo: VNA)
-
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and delegates at the reception. (Photo: VNA)
-
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and US Vice President Kamala Harris at the reception. (Photo: VNA)
-
During her stay in Vietnam, Harris is scheduled to have meetings with Vietnamese leaders, discussing issues of mutual concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic, regional security and economic cooperation. (Photo: VNA)